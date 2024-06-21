Grandville PD: Calvin Christian HS teacher charged with sex crimes

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a teacher at Calvin Christian High School in Grandville has been charged with criminal sexual conduct.

The Grandville Police Department says it learned early Thursday morning of “an incident of improper touching between a teacher and student.”

The suspect was taken into custody that day, according to a release from the police department.

Michael Hoekwater, 57, was arraigned Friday on two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, police say. His next court appearance is scheduled for July.

Hoekwater is listed as a science teacher on the school’s website. He has been placed on administrative leave, according to Eric Burgess, head of school for Grandville Calvin Christian School.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident, but any other potential victims are encouraged to call Grandville police at 616.538.6110 or their local police department.

On Friday, Calvin Christian School sent families the following statement, which Burgess provided to News 8:

We are writing today to inform you of difficult news. We recently received a report that a high school teacher, Mike Hoekwater, crossed professional boundaries toward a high school student. Mr. Hoekwater has been placed on administrative leave while we investigate, in cooperation with law enforcement and other authorities. It is understandable that people may want to know more specific details; however, due to both student and employee privacy considerations, we cannot comment further on this matter at this time. At Grandville Calvin Christian, we are committed to creating and nurturing a safe community of faith and learning for our students, their families, and our staff. We understand and feel the deep impact of this difficult situation, and we ask for your prayers for everyone involved: for grace, peace, healing, and wisdom.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.