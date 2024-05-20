Grandview student wows commissioners

May 19—"How are we going to top that?" Johnson County Commissioner Rick Bailey asked following a presentation from Grandview High School student Katherine Norrell.

Commissioner Larry Woolley invited Norrell to speak at Monday's meeting of the Johnson County Commissioners Court, along with GHS Ag Science teacher Paige Melton.

"Katherine gave this presentation at the soil and water banquet the other night," Woolley said. "Based on the things we have going on in our country now with some environmental concerns I think this is a great message for everyone to hear."

Wolley's comments concern the court's decision, also made on Monday, to file suit against the Environmental Protection Agency on behalf of the county. That suit calls upon the EPA to better regulate the land application of biosolids and PFAS chemicals, highly toxic substances tied to cancer and other ailments and which have been found present on land near Grandview.

Melton explained the Norrell, a Grandview FFA member, competes in the soil stewardship division of public speaking.

Norrell recently placed second in the district and area contests.

"Which qualifies her for the state contest in June," Melton said.

With crisp delivery and poise, Norrell impressed the commissioners and all in the court Monday morning as she spoke of the importance and soil and water conservation.

"A boy stands on the doorstep engulfed by the swirling dust," Norrell began. "His disheveled hair echoes the earthy hues of a barren field. Wide eyed he gazes int the distance where the horizon merges into the sky obscured by the thick haze.

"He puts on his boots and heads to work. A little figure atop a John Deere tractor, swirling dust clouding around him as he maneuvers through the fields. Now envision this boy as my grandfather. Only 9 years old and working in the Dust Bowl era."

Decades later, working along her grandfather on his West Texas farm, Norrell learned the importance of soil and water conservation.

"Those experiences helped shape my understanding needed to nurture the soil as a living ecosystem," Norrell said.

Norrell went on to cite Genesis 2:15.

"Which reminds us that, as stewards of the land, we are entrusted with the responsibility to protect God's creation," Norrell said. "My bond with the land goes beyond crops. It is a commitment to safeguarding soil health for future generations."

Soil health is crucial to agricultural sustainability, Norrell said adding that such is vital in feeding the earth's population estimated to reach 9 billion by 2050.

"The Natural Resource Conservation Service defines soil health as the ongoing ability of soil to function as a vital living ecosystem supporting plants, animals and humans," Norrell said.

Norrell spoke of water's benefit to healthy soil in addition to sustaining all life on earth.

Transformative efforts toward efficiency by Texas farmers have achieved a 40% reduction in water usage over traditional methods and efforts toward soil conservation have met success as well, Norrell said. But much more needs to be done to meet future needs and sustainability, she said in citing future demand, decreasing aquifer levels and other challenges ahead to ensure healthy soil and ample water for the generations to come.

Full court press

Johnson County Judge Chris Boedeker missed Monday's meeting as he was attending a V.G. Young Leadership Academy event in Washington, D.C.

V.G. Young facilitates the continuing education programs and seminars required by county commissioners and judges.

Participation in the leadership academy is optional and in addition to required classes.

Once Boedeker completes the program he will join all four commissioners in having done so.

"To have 100% participation among a commissioners court is very rare," Woolley said. "In fact, we'll be one of only two counties in the state to have had all sitting members of the court go through that program."

The program includes numerous speakers and activities addressing leadership, public speaking and other skills, Commissioner Rick Bailey said.

"It's an above-and-beyond leadership class," Woolley said. "Through my years in education I attended a lot of leadership classes and I would rank this the best."