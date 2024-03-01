Grandview police remember fallen Independence Officer Cody Allen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department is remembering Independence Police Officer Cody Allen, who was killed in the line of duty Thursday afternoon.

Grandview Police Chief Charles Iseman said Allen worked with the Grandview Police Department for nearly six years before transferring to Independence.

“Losing him hits us hard,” the department posted on X Thursday.

“Our hearts are heavy at the Grandview Police Department and our condolences go out to all the family, friends and co-workers reeling from the effects of today’s tragedy in Independence,” Iseman said in a statement.

Kansas City-area law enforcement respond after officer, process server killed

“He was loved and respected by all those who worked with him. His death is a huge loss to the law enforcement community.”

Allen and Drexel Mack, a Jackson County civil process server were shot and killed and two other officers were shot and wounded Thursday afternoon outside a house.

Authorities say this happened after Mack was attempting to serve an eviction, and the shooting suspect is in custody.

Procession for fallen Independence police officer

Allen survived by his wife and two young children, according to Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman.

Judge Jalilah Otto said Mack served the court for 12 years and was in his early 40s.

The suspect hasn’t been identified yet, nor have the officers who were wounded.

