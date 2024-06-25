Grandson charged in Hickory Hills axe death; homicides in Bridgeview, Burnham

A 32-year-old Hickory Hills man was charged Saturday with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandfather, Dean L. Faulk.

Faulk was found death in his Hickory Hills home Friday, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said he had multiple chop wounds.

His grandson, Dean J. Faulk, who also lived in the home, struck his grandfather multiple times in the head and neck with an axe, according to charges filed in Cook County Criminal Court. The grandson was ordered held Sunday pending trial by Judge Antara Nath Rivera.

Prosecutors said the men did not get along and the grandson had anger issues, was seen entering and leaving the house on a Ring camera, and returned later to the house but left when he saw police, prosecutors said in a court filing.

Dean J. Faulk was to appear again in court Tuesday.

Other homicides

The Cook County medical examiner’s office reported two other recent homicides.

Demetrius Landfair, 38, of Oak Lawn died Friday of multiple gunshot wounds on West 87th Street in Bridgeview, the office reported, classifying the death as a homicide. He was pronounced dead at 6:32 p.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Bridgeview police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reginald L. Taylor, 28, of Hammond, was shot at 5:41 a.m. June 16 on the 14100 block of Saginaw Avenue in Burnham, the medical examiner’s office reported. He was pronounced death at died at 12:10 a.m. June 17, the medical examiner reporting multiple gunshot wounds. Burnham police did not comment further on the circumstances.

