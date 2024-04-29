Grandson accused of beating his grandma to death is arrested in NC, Georgia police say

A Georgia man is accused of beating his grandmother to death and fleeing to North Carolina, where he was arrested, according to Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen.

Authorities caught Takeem Moore, 33, in Buncombe County, North Carolina, more than 200 miles from where deputies said he killed his grandmother at her home in Riverdale, Georgia, Allen said.

Deputies were called to do a wellness check on April 25 and found a dead woman lying on the living room floor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said she had blunt force trauma to her “face, neck and body.”

Deputies identified the woman’s grandson, Moore, as a suspect in her “heinous” killing, Allen said. Moore was placed on the sheriff’s Top Ten Most Wanted List, and fugitive investigators tracked him across state lines.

He is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to authorities.

Moore remained jailed at the Buncombe County Jail without bond as of April 29, pending his extradition back to Georgia, the sheriff’s office said. No attorney information was listed for Moore.

Riverdale is about a 10-mile drive south from downtown Atlanta.

