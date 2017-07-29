Grandpas smoking weed for the first time is as hilarious as it sounds

Thanks to a handful of states legalizing recreational cannabis in recent years, people can finally consume marijuana after decades of prohibition.

While cannabis consumption laws were widely ignored, there are some people out there that never tried the sticky icky, and Cut Video has been doing an excellent job of documenting their first experiences.

This time, the team rounded up a few grandpas, following the success of a similar video which documented a few grandmothers getting high for the first time.

In the clip, the men try out various devices, including a bong, joint, and a PAX vaporizer. After getting high they do some normal stoner activities, like eat some snacks, talk about life, and play with a fidget spinner.

The best part of the clip is watching Graham, who took a huge bong rip in the beginning and was totally blitzed out of his mind the entire video.