Grandparents killed in head-on crash near Lake Wales after day at Busch Gardens
A University of South Florida student lost both of his parents after a driver crashed into their pick-up truck in a head-on collision in Polk County. Josie Maldonado and Luis Rodriguez had spent the day at Busch Gardens with their son and grandson. The couple was headed home to Port St. Lucie on a two-lane road near Lake Wales. Polk County deputies said 22-year-old Hannah Wieser slammed into the couple's pick-up truck on Highway 60 East while traveling more than 100 miles per hour.