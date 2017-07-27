Grandmother lays in pool of blood playing dead after being attacked night before her husband's funeral

An Arizona community is reeling after a grandmother was beat up in her home by an unknown assailant, and forced to lay in her own blood for hours playing dead for fear that her attacker would return.

Jesse Leetham said in a Facebook that his grandmother was attacked after 11 p.m. the night before her husband’s funeral, shortly after he left her home. Someone entered her house and tapped her on the shoulder before hitting her with a glass. The assailant then beat her up further and robbed her.

Mr Leetham said that his grandmother — a strong and amazing woman by his account — then “laid on that floor in a pool of her own blood for three hours playing dead because she feared he would come back.”

The 82-year-old grandmother was washing dishes when she was assaulted, according to a press release from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. Her attacker was a stocky man wearing a white ski mask.

Mr Leetham shared the details of his grandmother’s attack on Facebook hoping that someone would come forward with some information that could lead to the apprehension of the attacker.

“Our family was heartbroken before the loss of one of the most amazing men to ever walk this earth, but this, this has just devastated,” he wrote. “If this monster of a person has the stomach to do this to a helpless woman in her 80’s, my fear is that he will have no problem doing this again.

The grandmother is getting better after her attack, according to Fox News.

“She is getting better. She is so strong,” Mr Leetham told that network.

The Leetham family has set up a crowdfunding fund to help pay for the medical costs of the grandmother. The goal is $5,000.

