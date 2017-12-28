Home
Mail
Flickr
Tumblr
News
Sports
Finance
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Answers
Groups
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
Skip to Navigation
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Related Content
Grandmother battles Darth Maul with a lightsaber
FOX News Videos
•
December 28, 2017
Plays Star Wars virtual reality game.
Popular in the Community
Recy Taylor, who fought for justice after 1944 rape, dies
411
reactions
7%
59%
34%
NASA’s top space photos of 2017
9
reactions
6%
76%
18%
Kim Kardashian Was the Most Glamorous Guest at J-Rod’s Taco Night
544
reactions
5%
67%
28%
Trump 'disappointed' in China over NKorea sanctions
1,880
reactions
3%
71%
26%
Ivanka Trump's Vacation Picture Has A Confederate Flag In The Background
7,623
reactions
4%
59%
37%
Suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan
30
reactions
3%
67%
30%
Grey's Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd Finalizes Divorce from Wife of 17 Years
5
reactions
25%
50%
25%
Alabama officials dismiss Moore claims of voter fraud; Jones certified as winner
10
reactions
8%
75%
17%
Video shows police officers risking their lives to save trapped teenagers
Demi Lovato Is Already Cool For The Summer In Plunging Cherry Swimsuit
607
reactions
5%
75%
20%
18 states will raise their minimum wage on January 1 — here’s what to expect
2
reactions
Erica Garner, daughter of police chokehold victim, in coma with 'major brain damage' following heart attack
2,315
reactions
2%
67%
31%
Bitterly cold weather sweeps much of the country
19
reactions
0%
90%
10%
This Star Wars Theory Explains Holdo's Intentions
12
reactions
6%
47%
47%
Dangerously cold weather is enveloping more than half of the US
20
reactions
9%
74%
17%
Trump has spent a third of his presidency so far at Trump-branded properties
22
reactions
0%
69%
31%
Kevin Hart Had a 'Mini Breakdown' After Wife Left Him Home a 'Couple Hours' with Kids and Dogs
320
reactions
4%
74%
22%
NFL Winners and Losers: Judging all the major trades that happened in 2017
373
reactions
6%
82%
12%
Dress-coded student told that not wearing a bra makes 'people assume bad things'
9,704
reactions
5%
72%
23%
Putin says St. Petersburg supermarket bomb blast was terrorist attack
358
reactions
4%
77%
19%
Where the Queen's Fast-Thinking Aide Found a Photo of Prince George in Time for Her Christmas Address
2
reactions
0%
100%
0%
NYPD is taking unprecedented steps to protect Times Square for New Year's Eve
1
reactions
Gruesome murder leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead
2
reactions
0%
0%
100%
Father 'found 13-year-old son and 44-year-old teacher having sex in car'
5,557
reactions
4%
76%
20%