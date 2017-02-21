Grandmother Arrested After 3-Year-Old Boy Shoots 4-Year-Old Brother

A Tennessee grandmother was arrested this week after police say her 3-year-old grandson accidentally shot his 4-year-old brother while in her care at a Memphis home.

The Memphis Police Department first showed up to the home Sunday night after a report that someone had fired shots at the home at about 8 p.m.

While investigating, police again heard gunfire that appeared to be coming from inside the house.

"At the time they were investigating you heard another pop," neighbor Chris Hill told WREG. "Like I said, all the other police were there and they ran in the house and found a child had been shot."

Authorities ran inside to investigate, where they found one boy shot in the arm.

Police say Nellums then explained that she came out of the house and fired several shots in the ground to scare off whoever was shooting at their house.

According to a police affidavit, Nellums later told police she left the gun in plain view in the living room. When the 3-year-old picked it up, he dropped it, accidentally shooting his brother.

Officers recovered a handgun from the home, according to the affidavit.

