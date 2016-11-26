Grandma's wrong number Thanksgiving invitation ends in the best way possible

The heartwarming tale of a grandma texting a Thanksgiving invitation to the wrong number just got a perfect ending.

After 17-year-old Jamal Hinton from Phoenix, Arizona, received a text message inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner from an unknown number claiming to be his grandma, he asked for photographic proof from the woman.

Once Hinton confirmed the kind woman was in fact, not his grandmother, he sent a selfie back to help her understand the mixup.

After the silly and unexpected interaction, the two kept in contact and wound up spending Thanksgiving together after all.

Thanks to Jamal's close friend Ronald, who posted the screenshots of Hinton's conversation with his fake grandma on Twitter, the interaction became a viral sensation.

Once Hinton realized he was not chatting with his grandma, he asked if he could still get a plate at Thanksgiving, to which she replied in true grandma fashion, "Of course you can. That's what grandmas do...feed everyone."

Hinton told Mashable that although the woman changed her phone number after receiving a flood of messages from people amused by the exchange, he kept in touch with the family following the initial texts.

"I plan on texting her today and asking for the address to Thanksgiving because, hey, another plate on Thanksgiving is always great," Hinton said prior to the holiday. "If I was invited to their Thanksgiving for real, yes I would go."

And that's just what he did.

Jamal made the drive to Mesa, Arizona, to spend Thanksgiving with Grandma Wanda. His pal Ronald once again came through by sharing a selfie of the two new buddies.

So this just happened pic.twitter.com/zqElkMd6zM — Certo Nego (@RonaldDoee) November 25, 2016

Their adorable meeting was even captured on video, and they can be seen embracing and discussing the delicious meal they were about to share.

Here's hoping Wanda and her honorary grandson, Jamal will make this a new Thanksgiving tradition.

Mashable reached out to Hinton for further comment.

