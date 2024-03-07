Grandma didn’t know if she read lottery results right when she saw win. So she waited

A grandma thought she scored a winning lottery ticket in Maryland, but she went to work and waited until the morning to have it confirmed.

Then realized she was a $100,000 winner.

The woman from Baltimore County bought three scratch-off tickets — which she normally plays to “keep my mind alert,” the Maryland Lottery said in a March 7 news release.

She scratched the first two tickets, and neither were winners. But when she got to the third one, a $10 Bingo X10 6th Edition ticket, she had a feeling she should wait, she told the lottery office.

After a while, she scratched it, and it appeared she won the game’s top prize of $100,000, but she wasn’t sure.

“Tomorrow morning, I’m going to see if it’s true,” she told the lottery office.

So she went to work.

When she got off, she took her ticket to a lottery clerk and they confirmed she was a winner, lottery officials said.

The lucky player said she has kept her win a secret so far but has plans to tell her family about the win and share some of her prize.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Mom thought daughter’s lottery ticket gift won her $100. But she missed some zeros

Lottery player checks his ticket — and the zeroes just keep coming. ‘Wow, look at me’

Mega Millions ticket sat in drawer for a month. Then Virginia woman ‘screamed a little’