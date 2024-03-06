Grandma’s cigarette run leads her to big Maryland lottery win. ‘Still pinching myself’

A Maryland grandma likes to dabble in playing the lottery “every so often”.

Usually, the Carroll County woman buys scratch-off tickets, the Maryland Lottery said in a March 5 news release.

While she was making a quick stop for cigarettes at a Randallstown store, however, she bought tickets for a draw game, Bonus Match 5, lottery officials said.

The woman’s $6 ticket matched the game’s five numbers, earning her the top prize of $50,000, officials said.

“The winning didn’t stop there,” according to officials.

Some of the other boards she played also had matching numbers, which official said earned her an additional $1,247.

“I’m still pinching myself,” the woman told lottery officials.

The woman, who works as an office secretary, has no plans to retire, officials said.

“When not working, she enjoys sewing and spending quality time with her children and grandchildren,” lottery officials said.

The woman has no plans for her winnings, aside from spending some of it on her family, according to officials.

Randallstown is about 15 miles northwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player ‘changed his plans’ after car needed repairs. He won big in Maryland