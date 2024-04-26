Grandma bought lottery ticket while in line for chicken. Prize left her in ‘disbelief’

A grandma in Maryland was left in “disbelief” after buying lottery tickets while waiting for her food, officials said.

The Annapolis woman was waiting in line at Royal Farms to get some “Maryland-famous chicken” when she decided to buy some lottery tickets at a vending machine, according to an April 26 news release from the Maryland Lottery.

She had no idea the $10 Casino Royale Slots game was carrying a $229,680 prize, officials said.

The woman only had “chicken on her mind” so she didn’t check the ticket until she got home, officials said.

“She called me and said, ‘I think I won the progressive jackpot,’” the woman’s daughter said in the release. “She was so calm.”

The woman’s daughter went to her house to confirm the win and then the two went to the lottery retailer to triple check, officials said.

“I haven’t thought about it. I’m still in shock,” the winner told officials. “But I’m going to enjoy life. I’m just so happy and grateful.”

Although the lucky woman said “there are no words in the dictionary” to describe how she feels, she knows she will be using the money to help out her grandchildren, lottery officials said.

Annapolis is about a 30-mile drive southeast of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Longtime lottery player thought he won $10,000 in Maryland. The prize was much bigger

Coworkers think they’re being pranked after lottery win in Maryland. It was real

Tarot reading told lottery player money would enter her life soon. Then she won big