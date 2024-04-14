Grandma, 3 Others Arrested For Murder of Missing Kansas Moms

Four arrests have been made in the disappearance of two Kansas moms—with the grandmother of one of the women’s kids charged in connection with their murders, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Saturday.

Tifany Machel Adams, 54—the grandmother of missing woman Veronica Butler’s children—was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree on Saturday. Her boyfriend, Tad Bert Cullum, and two of her friends, Cora and Cole Earl Twombly, were also arrested on the same charges.

Butler, 27, disappeared last month while trying to pick up her kids with her acquaintance Jilian Kelley, 39. At the time of her and Kelley’s disappearance, they were en route to Eva, Oklahoma, where her children may have been staying.

Butler was involved in an ugly custody battle with the father of her children that grew heated not long before the two moms disappeared. Ten days before she vanished, Butler had filed for more visitation rights and was seeking full custody of her kids.

Butler and Kelley still have not been found, though authorities located their abandoned vehicle weeks ago and “determined there was evidence to indicate foul play,” the OSBI said in their statement. Sources told NewsNation there were “pools of blood” on the ground near the place the abandoned car was found, as well as bloodstains inside the car, although law enforcement haven’t confirmed this.

