Grandfather questions intent after grandson hit, dragged by SUV in Bartlesville

A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a white SUV while riding his bike on Sunday, but his grandfather is questioning if the hit-and-run was intentional.

"I don't know why he did it," Clint Vigesaa said. "Maybe he thought he wanted to finish him off or something."

Vigesaa said his grandson, Draven, was riding his bike on South Fenway Place with the neighborhood kids last Sunday afternoon. Vigesaa was inside when it happened, but plenty of parents were outside watching the kids and recalled what happened.

"It's just a normal neighborhood street," said Vigesaa. " Sometimes we get a yahoo racing down, but that's not what happened here. This wasn't someone going fast and a kid jumping out in front."

He said a white SUV drove down Fenway, and everyone yelled "car" to warn kids to get out of the street. Draven was on his bike near the curb when he was struck.

"After he hit him, the driver stopped, and Draven was just lying down in front of the car," Vigesaa said.

Vigesaa said the driver, for some reason, put the SUV in gear, drove over his grandson and took off. Fortunately, Draven went between the tires and not under them.

"He could have backed up. He slowly went over him," Vigesaa said.

He says Draven got caught under the SUV and dragged down the street. Draven was taken to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa. The family says he had multiple lacerations to his head, road rash and was severely banged up.

"He was very lucky with no broken bones," Sydney Farrimond, his aunt, told the EE.

Police are still searching for the driver of a white SUV that ran over Draven. Police say they have a potential suspect and are seeking more evidence. No arrests have been made.

