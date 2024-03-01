Grandfather dies after boat overturns, grandson pulls him to shore during fishing trip at Ga. lake

A Georgia family confirmed that a man has died after his grandson bravely pulled him to shore when their boat overturned. Greg Calvin King was 67.

On Monday, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Bremen Watershed on Asa Cash Road at Old Bushmill Road regarding a possible drowning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies learned a man, identified as King, and his grandson were on a fishing trip when line got caught in the trees and their boat flipped.

The young boy pulled his grandfather to the shore and called his father for help. Family members confirmed that King died on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

King grew up in Bremen and became a welder by trade across Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. He moved back to Bremen in the 1980s and retired as a shop foreman for Ronnie D. Jones, Inc. in Newnan, Georgia.

Family said King spent a lot of his time outdoors and loved to hunt, fish and garden. His greatest joy was Ginger, his wife of 44 years, and the family they built together.

His family wrote that his grandchildren, along with his great-nieces and great-nephews, meant the world to him.

“You’d never see him smile and his love shine until you saw a little person crawl up into his lap, look up, and say, ‘Papa or Uncle Egg’. He would instantly melt that hard exterior, then laugh, play, smile and talk,” family members wrote.

King’s family says they will always have the memories and stories that “last a lifetime.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for family expenses. A celebration of life service will be held March 9 at Waco Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 3:00 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS