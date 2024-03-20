GRAND TRAVERSE PAVILIONS: McNally resigns from DHHS board

Mar. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — Cecil McNally, a longtime leader in civic and nonprofit circles, is retiring from the county board that oversees the Grand Traverse Pavilions.

During his 4.5-year term with the Department of Health and Human Services, McNally helped pilot the senior care center through a long storm of challenges, from COVID-19 and financial crises to operational turmoil and lawsuits.

He persevered until the Pavilions emerged as a healthier, more stable organization, said DHHS Chair Mary Marois.

"I've known Cecil for decades and I have so much respect for him," she said. "He's always been committed to making this a better community. Cecil truly has a heart of compassion."

McNally, 73, announced his retirement in a March 6 letter to board members that was made public this week at a DHHS meeting. In the letter, he acknowledged the many problems affecting the senior living center, but also expressed optimism about recent progress.

"As you are aware the last couple of years were spent in constant turmoil, endless challenges and meetings to work though the issues," he wrote. "At this point in time I feel the Pavilions has reached the point where it can move forward to the future in a positive manner and allow someone else to step into my role on the Board."

"The Pavilions has been and continues to be a gem in the community," he added.

Located on the grounds of the Grand Traverse Commons, the Pavilions provides skilled nursing care, assisted living quarters, respite care and rehabilitation services to low-income senior citizens. It is the largest county-owned facility of its kind in the state of Michigan.

Recently, the center's overall quality rating rose from two to three stars. More than $10 million in long-awaited federal and state funding finally arrived in mid-January, enabling the center to pay back its debt to the county. A whistleblower lawsuit was settled out of court, and a separate dispute with PACE North is nearing a final settlement.

The Pavilions "census" (number of residents on site) recently hit 155 — the highest level since September 2021. And new in-house services are now underway for residents, most of whom are indigent.

In January, the Pavilions introduced its new permanent CEO, Gerard Bodalski, following an in-depth three-month search process.

More work is yet to be done, particularly in the areas of staffing recruitment and retention, officials said. But McNally's leadership helped set the foundation for another 60 years of service to indigent seniors in the area.

"Cecil was the calm in the storm," said Darcy Gratton, Pavilions administrative services director. "He was also fearless in his ability to guide us through that storm. I'd definitely call him an unsung hero in our community."

Before his tenure on the DHHS board, McNally served as executive director of Goodwill Northern Michigan. He was instrumental in building the Goodwill Inn homeless shelter in Traverse City and also established a homeless veterans transitional living center, Patriot Place, in Gaylord. He also oversaw the completion of Carson Square Apartments, a 36-unit affordable housing complex that near Cherryland Mall off of South Airport Road.

On the nonprofit business side, McNally helped expand Goodwill's retail stores in the region from three to nine after he took the job in 2003, building on his previous experience in retail management with Younkers and Kaufmann's / May Company.

McNally earned his associate's degree at Grand Rapids Community College and a bachelor's degree at the University of Detroit Mercy.

"Cecil has always put community above self," said County Commissioner T.J. Andrews, who is county board liaison on the DHHS board. "He has helped me understand so much about senior care. We should be extremely grateful to him for 'keeping the ship afloat.'"

Haider Kazim, a local attorney, joined the DHHS board in November 2023. Even during the toughest times, McNally was "an absolute pleasure to work with," he said. "He's an example how we can all give back to the community we call home, using our own unique skills and abilities."

Penny Morris, who represents District 9 on the county board, was equally effusive in her praise, calling McNally "an absolutely wonderful human being who served during a difficult period [at the Pavilions]."

Marois said the county board will appoint a new person to fill the DHHS board vacancy. By Michigan law (Public Act 280 of 1939), McNally's successor must be a resident of Grand Traverse County and cannot be an elected public official.

The next meeting of the DHHS board is scheduled for 9 a.m., March 28, at Garfield Township Hall, 3848 Veterans Drive.