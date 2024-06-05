GRAND TRAVERSE: County to consider Twin Lakes lawsuit settlement in closed session

Jun. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners will go behind closed doors Wednesday morning to consider a settlement offer in the ongoing lawsuit over Twin Lakes Park.

Landowners near the park are disputing the 2023 transfer of the 176-acre park from the county to Long Lake in September 2023.

They allege the transfer to Long Lake Township violated the original deed restriction from 1941-1943 when the late Circuit Court Judge Parm C. Gilbert donated the land to the county.

The plaintiffs also allege the park transfer reduced their real property rights and values, while breaching contractural and due process rights.

Plaintiff attorney Brace Kern sent a settlement offer to both government entities on May 3, asking them to reverse the transfer or face further legal action that could include monetary damages. On May 14, Long Lake Township trustees voted 5-0 to reject the settlement offer.

County officials said earlier this year that they don't expect the park transfer to be reversed, but they also are seeking further legal advice.

FIRSTNET / STARLINK SERVICE

Also on Wednesday, county commissioners are expected to approve a $35,000 purchase for a FirstNet miniCRD system with StarLink capability. The request was submitted by Emergency Management Coordinator Gregg Bird.

CRD stands for "compact rapid deployable." The system functions like a portable cellular tower, offering cellphone, wifi and data service for up to 600 devices within a half-square-mile area. It can run at full capacity for multiple days when connected to a small generator or mobile command trailer. It also features an automatic switch to the StarLink satellite service.

Unlike earlier bulky equipment, miniCRD comes in two suitcase-size modules that can be hand-carried into areas where regular cellular service isn't available because of disasters or utility outages. Its primary purpose is to help emergency personnel restore critical government functions during times of crisis or special need.

Examples include wind storms, long-term power outages, fiber optic cable cuts, cyberattacks, emergency sheltering operations, offsite pandemic testing / vaccinations and special events that require emergency backup communications.

In addition to the FirstNet equipment, the purchase proposal includes $3,000 for the first year of government StarLink Service and $500 for one year the first year of FirstNet air card service.

FirstNet miniCRD is made by communications giant AT&T. StarLink is a satellite internet provider and a subsidiary of SpaceX, an aerospace company founded by Elon Musk.

FirstNet technology was developed by AT&T and federal officials in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks when many first responder radio systems could not connect across agency boundaries and many phone systems were overwhelmed by a high volume of calls.

In 2012, Congress established the First Responder Network Authority to establish a broadband network specifically dedicated to first responders and emergency management personnel. FirstNet miniCRD operates on that network.

VENTURE NORTH

Commissioners are also expected to approve a three-year extension for Venture North to administer the regional revolving loan fund of the county's Community Development Block Grant Program. The current agreement expires at the end of June.

The CDBG program provides "affordable lending options and free business coaching" to help create new jobs for low- to moderate-income people in the area, according to Venture North President Laura Galbraith. Venture North has managed the Grand Traverse County fund since 2014 and currently serves a 10-county region in northern Michigan.

"Since inception, (we've) made 178 loans totaling $10.5 million and awarded over 350 mini-grants totaling over $1 million for small business growth," Galbraith wrote in a letter to the county board.