Grand Traverse County Commissioner Brad Jewett arrested in undercover op

Jun. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioner Brad Jewett was arrested after an undercover operation this week.

Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger said he learned of Jewett's arrest early Thursday evening when he was notified by Grand Traverse County Sheriff Mike Shea.

"It was a sting operation locally that involved solicitation of prostitution," Alger said.

Alger then notified the eight other county commissioners shortly thereafter.

Jewett was taken to the Leelanau County Jail Thursday evening, where he was processed and released without a bail hearing, according to Lt. Todd Roush of the Leelanau County corrections department.

The names of the other two people arrested in the undercover operation have not been released so far, pending formal charges, officials said.

Because of a possible conflict of interest, Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg "most likely" will send the case to the state Attorney General's office for reassignment to another jurisdiction, Alger said.

Sheriff's office officials on Friday released no information on the identities of those arrested or possible charges, only that the multijurisdictional investigation involved Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Traverse City Police Department and took place June 19 and 20.

Jewett is the vice chair of the county commission.

Record-Eagle reporter Michael Breazeale contributed to this report.