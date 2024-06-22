GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: Board Vice Chair Jewett arrested in undercover sting operation

Jun. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County board Vice Chair Brad Jewett was arrested Thursday in an undercover operation conducted by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Jewett allegedly engaged in solicitation of prostitution involving online advertising that was part of the sting operation, officials said.

Two other individuals were also arrested in the case, but their names had not been released Friday.

Jewett was transported to the Leelanau County Jail on Thursday evening, where he was processed and released without a bail hearing, according to Lt. Todd Roush of the Leelanau County Corrections Department.

The arrest warrant and booking photo were not available by press time.

Grand Traverse County deputies drove Jewett to Leelanau County for booking because of a potential conflict of interest in the case. The Grand Traverse County board oversees the local sheriff's department, including its annual budget.

For the same reason, Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg will "most likely" send the case to the state attorney general's office for reassignment to another jurisdiction or a special prosecutor, according to County Administrator Nate Alger.

According to an 86th District Court representative, arraignments for Jewett and the other two people charged in the sting operation are not likely to be scheduled until early next week.

This week's multi-jurisdictional investigation was conducted June 19 and 20 by several law enforcement agencies, including the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, Traverse City Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security and the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

County officials said there's no indication that Jewett's case involved children.

"I received a call early Thursday evening from Sheriff Mike Shea regarding a sting operation that involved solicitation of prostitution," Alger said. "I then notified members of the county board."

Jewett would "likely" be charged with a misdemeanor offense, not a felony, because he is allegedly a first-time offender, county officials said.

Jewett's attorney, Paul Jarboe, confirmed that his client was arrested, but said it was too early to say what the next steps will be until all law enforcement reports are released.

The Record-Eagle reached out to Jewett for comment, but received no reply by press time.

Known as a staunch conservative and taxpayer advocate, Jewett is now in his third term on the county board, representing District 4 in Garfield Township.

In addition to his work on the county board, Jewett is an appointed member of the BATA Board, Emergency Management Committee, Grand Traverse Central Dispatch Policy Board, Local Planning Committee, and the Traverse Transportation Coordination Initiative.

After growing up in Mesick, he attended trade school and has lived in Grand Traverse County for about 33 years. Jewett is vice president and co-owner of Culver Senior Living, Inc., on West Silver Lake Road. He is married with children.

Jewett's fellow county commissioners praised law enforcement for the investigation. At the same time, they emphasized that Jewett has not been convicted of any crime at this point.

"Like all of us, Commissioner Jewett is entitled to be presumed innocent until he is found guilty in a court of law," said Commissioner T.J. Andrews, an attorney who represents District 7 on the county board. "I like Commissioner Jewett and he's been respectful on the board.

"Of course, there's a level of shame and embarrassment with these charges and allegations," she added. "We are all human, but it can't help but have an impact. It's a really tough situation."

In the meantime, Andrews said she expects the county board to continue operating at usual and she "doesn't foresee" Jewett resigning.

"If the board had a meeting this afternoon, and was asked to spend more money on IT," following the recent computer ransomware attack, "I think he'd have a right to attend and vote," she added.

Over the years, other county commissioners have been arrested on charges, such as driving a vehicle while intoxicated, and remained on the board.

Jewett is currently running for re-election as the District 4 commissioner. He is unopposed in the Aug. 6 Republican primary. Democrat Fern Spence has filed to run against him in the Nov. 5 general election.

Under Michigan law, "a person 16 years of age or older who accosts, solicits, or invites another person in a public place or in or from a building or vehicle, by word, gesture, or any other means, to commit prostitution or to do any other lewd or immoral act, is guilty of a crime."

The first such offense is generally considered a misdemeanor with a maximum fine of up to $500, up to 93 days in jail, or both, the Michigan Penal Code, Chapter 750. Penalties increase for each subsequent offense.

Most, but not all, sex-related crimes require that a convicted person be added to the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry. However, the seriousness of the sex offense will determine the length of time an individual must register. Judges have some discretion in the sentencing of these cases.

According to the Michigan Constitution, any person who is convicted of "a felony involving dishonesty, deceit, fraud, or a breach of the public trust and the conviction (that) was related to the person's official capacity" in the past 20 years cannot run for election or appointment to any state or local elective office. However, a misdemeanor conviction does not have the same effect.

County board member Darryl Nelson works with local nonprofit organizations to combat human trafficking in northern Michigan. He is currently visiting the D-Day historic sites in Normandy, France, but responded to a reporter's questions about the Jewett arrest via text:

"I understand that Commissioner Jewett has shown courage by taking responsibility for his actions and is committed to making amends," Nelson wrote. "Let's offer our prayerful support to him and his family.

"I'd also like to offer a heartfelt 'thank you' to our law enforcement officers for their unwavering diligence in enforcing laws designed to protect the vulnerable. Sheriff Shea's, and his department's, commitment to justice and safety is truly commendable and deeply appreciated by our entire community."

In a similar vein, county board Chair Rob Hentschel, who talked with Jewett Thursday evening, said, "I commend Sheriff Shea and his team for keeping our county safe. I also know this is a rough time for Brad and his family."

Five other county commissioners who were asked to comment on the arrest did not respond by press time.

The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners will next meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the governmental center, 400 Boardman Ave. in downtown Traverse City.