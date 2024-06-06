GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: Board rejects Twin Lakes settlement offer

Jun. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Commission voted 6-3 Wednesday to reject a settlement offer in the ongoing lawsuit over control of Twin Lakes Park.

The vote came after a closed session meeting to discuss the pending litigation. Voting against the offer were Board Chair Rob Hentschel and Vice Chair Brad Jewett, as well as Commissioners Brian McAllister, Penny Morris, Darryl Nelson and Scott Sieffert. Board members T.J. Andrews, Lauren Flynn and Ashlea Walters voted in favor of accepting the settlement offer.

Last month, the trustees of Long Lake Township voted 7-0 to reject the same settlement offer, which stipulated transferring the park back to county ownership.

The legal dispute has been brewing since October 2023 when landowners near the park announced their intention to sue both government entities after the county officially transferred the 175-acre park to Long Lake Township.

Plaintiffs allege the transfer to Long Lake Township violated the original deed restriction from 1941-1943 when the late Circuit Court Judge Parm C. Gilbert donated the land to the county.

They also allege the park transfer reduced their real property rights and values, while breaching contractural and due process rights.

Plaintiff attorney Brace Kern sent a settlement offer to both government entities on May 3, asking them to reverse the transfer or face further legal action that could include monetary damages.

NEXT STEPS

Now that both the county and township rejected his offer, Kern said earlier than he would proceed with the lawsuit. He has already sent notices to six local officials, including three sitting county commissioners, that they will be subject to a sworn deposition in mid-July if the matter isn't settled before then.

Kern also sent both the county and township a detailed list of 155 "admissions," or legal inquiries, to both county and township officials on May 9 as part of the lawsuit's discovery process.

The plaintiffs in the case are landowners are James Gallagher, trustee of the James K. and Patsy A. Gallagher Trust, and Chazz McCall, trustee of the Charles William McCall Trust.

"You better prepare for your depositions!" said Kay Gallagher Ingraham to board members Nelson and Hentschel after the vote was cast Wednesday. She is the daughter of plaintiff James Gallagher.

OTHER POINTS OF CONTENTION

Several issues are at play in the ongoing legal battle, in addition to the deed restriction issue.

For example, county officials have said several times that Long Lake Township is better able to care for Twin Lakes Park following years of relative neglect by the previous county parks director.

Over the years, the park has hosted many groups in its permanent structures, including "Camp Royale" which provided outdoor experiences for disabled youth from the area.

To evidence that claim, Long Lake Township Supervisor Ron Lemcool spoke at Wednesday's county board meet to review the many repairs already made to the park, as well as other renovation plans. He noted that YouthWork crews were active in many improvement projects at the site.

YouthWork Industries is a program of Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. It helps young people develop new skills in conservation and skilled trades through projects for nonprofits and government agencies.

Lemcool also noted that the township's park department, with two full-time employees, has moved to Twin Lakes Park.

In response, Pam Kaiser, who is campaigning to represent the Long Lake Township district on the county board, said the township shouldn't be burdened by the additional costs of maintaining and improving the park, such as expenses for new sanitary systems, furnaces, showers and kitchen equipment. Lemcool estimated that installing new single-stall showers and related equipment could cost about $300,000.

"Those costs used to be spread across the entire county," Kaiser said. "Now they fall on Long Lake Township. I'm very concerned that our taxes are going up soon."

Kaiser also said the township's new master plan for the area around Twin Lakes Park could lead to massive commercial development in the area, degrading the natural assets of the park's trails and waterfront area.

If a judge rules that the park transfer violates the original deed restriction for 1941, Kaiser said it's possible the property could revert to the descendants of Judge Gilbert, freeing up the acreage to private development.

However, Heather Cartwright — great-granddaughter of Judge Gilbert — spoke in favor of the current set up.

"We are the judge's descendants and we fully and unanimously support the park's transfer to Long Lake Township. The township does a great job running it."

For her part, Ingraham said she was particularly bothered by the "backroom process" that led to the park's transfer.

"I think (township officials) violated the open meeting law on numerous occasions," she said. "This wasn't done in the right way, nor did it respect the original gift from Judge Gilbert, which was specifically to the county and especially to support youth programs."

MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Board Chair Hentschel noted that the county's park structure and management is significantly better than it was when the park transfer was originally discussed by the commission.

"The park was costing the county about $50,000 a year to run and it wasn't being maintained properly," he noted. "Our new parks director, John Chase, is doing an outstanding job even as he fills in as interim facilities manager for the county."

"Hindsight is 20/20," Hentschel added. "If we made the (transfer) decision today with different leadership, we may have made a different decision."

Some board members saw it quite differently.

Commissioner T.J. Andrews spoke out in favor of the settlement offer, especially in light of the county's recent decision to purchase the GO-REC property in East Bay Township using $3 million in federal funds from the American Recovery Act. GO-REC was the also site of the former Camp Greilick.

"It gives me pause to think we're in the process of acquiring a new park when we have a track record of not maintaining parks in the past," Andrews said. "I hope we do better at Camp Greilick."

Hentschel called Andrews' statement "provocative," saying, "Camp Greilick is a totally different animal in a different situation at a different time. Our newly invigorated parks commission has the passion to do it right. They're already taking input from the public and volunteers."

The ultimate disposition of the Twin Lakes lawsuit may be up to the court system. In such cases of these types of disputes, judges often orders mediation first instead of proceeding to a trial.

A special meeting of the Grand Traverse County Commission is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, starting at 9 a.m. in the 2nd floor commission chambers of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.