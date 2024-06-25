GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: Board mulls $532K software investment after cyber attack

Jun. 25—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County board will meet Wednesday morning to discuss a new cloud-based alternative for the 911 central dispatch software service that was impacted by the June 12 ransomware attack.

The existing "computer-aided dispatch" system is used to communicate with law enforcement and first responders via mobile data devices mounted in emergency vehicles.

That locally hosted system has been offline in the wake of the cybercrime incident that also forced county IT officials to take down the county's main network.

In the meantime, police, firefighters and sheriff deputies have relied on radio communications and cellphones to receive vital information.

To supplement radio communications, the county set up mobile "hot spot" devices at various locations to provide reliable WiFi service to those working in the field.

On Wednesday, both the county IT department and Emergency Services Department are recommending a new cloud-based (internet hosted) service proposal from Tyler Technologies, Inc., of Plano, Texas.

County officials said the new cloud-based solution could restore full service in about five days.

The migration to a cloud-based solution will cost about $231,000 in upfront, one-time fees, plus about $301,000 in annual fees going forward. That's an increase of approximately $167,000 from the current Tyler Technologies annual service contract.

A portion of that extra cost will be borne by the 911 surcharge fee on all cellular devices, officials said. The county would also be eligible for a $98,000 prorated credit for unused portion of current agreement.

Grand Traverse County has insurance coverage for cyber attacks, but it is so far unclear what portion of this new expense might be covered under that policy.

REGIONAL MATERIALS MANAGEMENT PLAN

On Wednesday morning, the board is also expected to approve a new intergovernmental agreement with Benzie and Leelanau counties for a regional materials management plan.

The goal of such plans is divert discarded materials out of landfills, while improving the environmental sustainability of this fast-growing region.

The new regional approach would make the three counties eligible for a combined state grant of $277,755 paid each year for the three counties.

By working collaboratively, the three counties could also improve efficiencies, enable the sharing of implementation costs, expand access to shared facilities and provide for standardized public education efforts.

The proposal, if approved, would then be forwarded to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for review and final approval.

Counties are required to have solid waste plans under the state's Natural Resources Environmental Protection Act. In 2023, the Legislature amended that act to require counties to have a more comprehensive materials management plan.

This special meeting of the Grand Traverse County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave. in downtown Traverse City.