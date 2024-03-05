GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: Board expected to OK funding for water infrastructure

Mar. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve more than $5.4 million in new funding for water infrastructure projects at Wednesday morning's meeting in the Governmental Center.

Blair Township is asking the county to issue $5 million in bonds to finance the construction of new 500 gallon-per-minute supply wells near the Township Hall, which will then connect to the existing raw water infrastructure at the site. Some of those funds will pay for a new iron-removal facility, including new pressure filters and disinfection equipment.

When completed, the projects will "benefit the entire county with the ability to supply water to additional workforce and affordable housing projects," according to Nicole Blonshine, Blair Township supervisor.

Under Michigan Act 185, counties are authorized to issue bonds on behalf of townships, which often yields lower interest rates on those bonds because of the county's larger size, bigger SEV (taxable value) and somewhat higher credit rating. Blair Township will pay back the county over time at an interest rate of no more than 7 percent per year.

Grand Traverse County officials leveraged Act 185 multiple times in the past two decades to benefit township projects, while also reducing financing costs.

In a related move, the county board is expected to approve $400,000 in federal funds for drinking water transmission and distribution improvements in Garfield and Long Lake townships, which are collaborating on the project.

During the pandemic, the county was awarded $18 million in federal funds through a subset of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). A county committee determined how to prioritize those investments across a wide range of governmental and nonprofit recipients, with most of those decisions finalized in December 2022.

The Garfield/Long Lake project is one recipient of those ARPA funds.

Water will also be the subject on Wednesday when County Drain Commissioner Andy Smits is expected to present an in-depth review of the department's roles, responsibilities and challenges following a heated exchange during the Feb. 7 county board meeting.

Smits will discuss issues relating to salary levels, budgeting, drain infrastructure needs, transportation equipment and how to improve communications with the board.

The board will consider a new lease agreement with PACE North, which may help settle a long-running legal dispute between the senior care agency and the Grand Traverse Pavilions that started in 2023.

Commissioners will also consider moving some department facilities to the LaFranier Road campus, an item suggested by board Vice Chair Brad Jewett, who represents District 4.

Wednesday's county board meeting, which is open to the public, will begin at 9 a.m. in the second floor commission chambers of the governmental center, 400 Boardman Ave. in downtown Traverse City.