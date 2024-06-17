Grand Teton National Park searching for St. Paul man missing from kayaking excursion

A St. Paul man is missing in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, according to the park.

The 43-year-old man last was seen kayaking Saturday on Jackson Lake. He and a friend left Colter Bay and planned to go to Waterfalls Canyon on the lake’s west shore.

The friend lost sight of the man around 2 p.m. and tried to return to Colter Bay, but wasn’t able to because wind gusts were up to 25 mph, the national park posted on social media. The water temperature was less than 45 degrees. The man wasn’t wearing a personal flotation device, the park said.

The friend landed at Leeks Marina and reported the situation. Grand Teton National Park rangers searched by boat, and the Teton County Search and Rescue used its helicopter. Searchers found the missing man’s folding kayak, paddle and dry bag floating off Moose Island around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The park said Sunday that the search was continuing by water, on the ground with a focus on Moose Island, and by air. They asked anyone who’d seen the man or his possible belongings to come forward.

The park hasn’t released the man’s name.

