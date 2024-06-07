Grand Rapids residents call for greater transparency in police brutality cases

Attorney Ben Crump leads a chant at a rally on the Michigan State Capitol steps, June 7, 2024 | Lucy Valeski

Chants for justice for individuals who had been killed by law enforcement in Grand Rapids were both shouted and sung Friday afternoon by local advocates and families impacted by police brutality on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol.

Robert Womack, a former Kent County commissioner, organized the rally. He was accompanied by attorney Ben Crump, an attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in police brutality cases; Ven Johnson, a civil rights lawyer from Michigan; and Hill Harper, an actor who is running to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate.

Harper is running against U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) in the Aug. 6 primary. On the Republican side, former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (I-Cascade Twp.), physician Sherry O’Donnell, businessman Sandy Pensler and former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-White Lake) are running.

Several family members of people who had been killed at the hands of the police also spoke at the rally Friday.

Participants called for greater transparency from state and local governments so they could better hold police officers accountable in their communities.

“We’re here at the State Capitol of the state,” Crump said. “We won’t go away until we get justice for Samuel Sterling. We won’t let you sweep it under the rug. We won’t let you forget about him.”

“Justice for Samuel,” participants chanted throughout the rally.

“Justice for Riley.”

“Justice for Patrick.”

The rally followed the death of 25-year-old Kentwood resident Samuel Sterling. Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Brian Keely struck Sterling with his vehicle during a pursuit on April 17. Sterling died from his injuries resulting from the crash.

Last week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed criminal charges against Keely, calling the former sergeant’s actions “legally grossly negligent.” Keely appeared in court in Kentwood this week and received a personal recognizance bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay bail to remain out of police custody during the trial.

Womack said the bond was a “ slap in the face to the family.” Andrica Cage, the mother of Samuel Sterling, also spoke at the rally.

“That officer that killed my son walked in as a normal person, as if he was in the courtroom already with no handcuffs on, and he walked back out with no handcuffs on,” Cage said. “He did not get treated as a criminal. He might got charged as a criminal, but he did not get treated as one.”

Jermar Sterling, a cousin of Samuel Sterling, leads the crowd around the front of the Michigan State Capitol building, June 7, 2024 | Lucy Valeski

Becky Wilbert, the mother of Riley Doggett, speaks to a crowd on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol, June 7, 2024 | Lucy Valeski

Peter Lyoya, the father of Patrick Lyoya, speaks to a crowd on the Michigan State Capitol steps, June 7, 2024. | Lucy Valeski

Andrica Cage, the mother of Samuel Sterling, speaks to a crowd about her son's death on the Michigan Capitol Steps, June 7, 2024 | Lucy Valeski

Also in April, a police officer in the Grand Rapids area killed 17-year-old Riley Doggett after striking him with his card in another pursuit. The Kent county prosecutor, Chris Becker, decided not to press charges against the officer, Deputy Josiah McMains.

Police brutality aimed at Black residents in the Grand Rapids area has a long history, the Advance previously reported. Two years ago, unarmed motorist Patrick Lyoya was shot by the police. His father, Peter Lyoya, was present at Friday’s rally.

Many of the forces that contribute to police brutality are systemic, Harper said. He made a list of demands from the government, asking for transparency, investigations, video footage, mental health support, medical attention for those in police custody and better support for people on probation or parole.

Crump and Womack, along with many of the other speakers, talked about how widespread video footage made it easier to hold police accountable.

However, they called on the government to make footage more easily accessible and for prosecutors to watch the videos when making decisions.

“To Attorney General Nessel, I give a little advice to your prosecutors, and I can’t even take credit for it … Don’t say no more, watch the video,” Crump said.

Crump also called for legislation that would force employers to terminate police officers who are charged with a crime.

Doggett’s mother, Becky Wilbert, spoke about the unnecessary use of force from the police officers and asked the AG to press charges against McMains.

“Nobody’s body stands a chance against a vehicle,” Wilbert said. “I would like to ask Dana Nessel to please review the case and charge the officers.”

Many other members of Sterling’s, Doggett’s and Lyoya’s families spoke during the protest about their concerns surrounding policing and a need for justice for their families.

“I need the world to know, there’s no justice here in America,” said Peter Lyoya. “There’s no justice here in America. The officer still sleeps [at his] home, [at] his house with his kids, but Patrick is underground for two years, so I need justice for Patrick.”

