Grand Rapids family wants daughter home after 1,800-foot fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids family is trying to get their daughter back home after she fell 1,800 feet from a mountain in Alaska.

Melissa Orzechowski, 30, survived with serious injuries. She’s been in the hospital for about three weeks.

“It was a miracle. It was just an absolute miracle that she was alive,” said Cindy Orzechowski, Melissa’s mother.

An undated photo of Melissa Orzechowski. (Courtesy family)

An undated photo of Melissa Orzechowski. (Courtesy family)

An undated photo of Melissa Orzechowski. (Courtesy family)

Before seeing their daughter, Cindy and Ken Orzechowski were told to brace themselves.

“The care team in the ICU did try to prepare you before seeing your child in that condition,” father Ken Orzechowski said. “It’s tough.”

Their daughter and her climbing partner were at Denali National Park in Alaska on April 25 when they fell.

“They’re not quite sure where the anchor let go, but it was between 1,800 and 2,000 feet,” Melissa’s dad said.

Her climbing partner of seven years died.

“She is certified in ice climbing and an ice climbing guide, so they knew what they were doing,” Ken Orzechowski said. “It was a freak accident.”

He said two climbers nearby saw the fall and climbed three hours to reach Melissa.

“They’re surprised she survived,” Ken Orzechowski said.

They stayed with her until a helicopter arrived.

“We weren’t sure what we were going to find when we got (to Alaska),” Melissa’s mother said.

Cindy and Ken Orzechowski jumped on a plane as quickly as they could, not knowing if their daughter would be alive.

“Melissa’s eyes were swollen shut, but once she heard our voice, she started to cry,” Cindy Orzechowski said. “She knew we were there.”

They said Melissa has several broken bones, including her spine. She has fractures and frostbite.

“She has a very long road ahead,” Ken Orzechowski said. “They’re estimating 12 months.”

Now, Ken and Cindy Orzechowski are trying to get their daughter back home to Grand Rapids — which won’t be easy. She can’t fly on a regular plane, and a special plane is pricey. Ken Orzechowski said it could cost anywhere from $50,000 to $200,000.

“She needs to be around family to be able to recover,” Melissa’s parents said.

If you’d like to help, the family has set up a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.