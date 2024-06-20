Grand-prize winning lottery ticket bought in South Carolina is going to expire soon

Will the winner please stand up?

That’s what South Carolina Education Lottery officials are asking as time is running out for a game’s $300,000 grand prize to be claimed.

The person who bought the six-figure winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at a gas station in South Carolina has less than a week to claim their prize before it expires, officials said in a news release.

The ticket must be claimed by next Wednesday afternoon, or the $300,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina, according to the release.

“Check your tickets,” officials said.

The winning game was sold at the EZ Trip gas station/convenience store at 5290 Five Chop Road prior to the Dec. 29, 2023 drawing, officials said. That’s in the Santee area of Orangeburg County.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 2, 8 11, 15, 17, and Power-Up: 3.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the game’s top prize, officials said. Because the ticket holder bought the power-up option for an additional $1, the prize was tripled to $300,000 when a three was drawn, according to the release.

The winner had 180 days after the drawing to claim the prize, said officials who encourage Palmetto Cash 5 players to check their tickets.

The winning ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on June 26, or if mailed, the envelope must be postmarked by that date, according to the release.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1,405,438-to-1, according to the release.

The EZ Trip will receive a commission of $3,000 if the winning ticket is claimed and turned in to lottery officials in time, according to the release.