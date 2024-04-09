Grand Prairie cops fatally shoot man who threatened them with loaded gun, officials say

Two Grand Prairie police officers fatally shot a man Monday night after he threatened them with a loaded gun, officials said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Cambridge Place around 11:20 p.m. after receiving a call about a man who had confronted his neighbor in a threatening way and was “potentially under the influence of an intoxicating substance,” police said in a news release.

The two officers tried to contact the suspect, but heard a gunshot inside the residence after they had knocked and announced their presence, the release stated. They moved away from the entryway, but the suspect came out of the house with a handgun and pointed it at one of the officers, according to police.

The suspect’s actions caused the officers to fear for their lives, police said, and both officers fired their guns. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and a loaded pistol was recovered next to his body, the release stated.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will publicly identify the man pending notification of next-of-kin.

Both officers were placed on routine administrative leave, officials said. The Grand Prairie Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an administrative investigation. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Officer-Involved Shooting Team will conduct an independent investigation.

Today's top stories:

→ You looked at eclipse without glasses. How do you know if your eyes are damaged?

→ Police book 3rd suspect in death of man shot in tussle over rifle

→ Fort Worth elementary students watch in awe of solar eclipse

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.