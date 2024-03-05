Grand opening today for new Sheetz location in Miami Valley

Sheetz will be opening a new store in the Miami Valley today.

The new store is located at the 700 block of E. Xenia Drive in Fairborn and will be open to the public at 8 a.m., according to a Sheetz spokesperson.

There will be a big celebration when they open the doors to the public.

The grand opening festivities start outside the store at 9 a.m. and there will be multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway Free Sheetz for a year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for later today at 10:45 a.m.

In honor of the grand opening, Sheetz will also donate $2,500 to The Foodbank, Inc., the spokesperson said.

It will also be presented to the Special Olympics of Ohio.

