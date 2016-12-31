Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking GOP in his image

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is remaking the Republican Party in his own image and backing a populist agenda that sometimes clashes with core conservatives.

For example, Trump has promised a massive infrastructure spending bill to update the nation's roads and bridges. He favors an investment that could dwarf the infrastructure spending Republicans opposed when it appeared in President Barack Obama's 2009 stimulus package.

Trump has also vowed to put the federal government in the child care business by allowing parents to offset child care costs with tax breaks. And he has threatened to impose tariffs on some imports.

Republicans have expressed some hesitation, but most appear to be willing to embrace Trump's priorities — at least for now.