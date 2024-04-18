Grand Ledge's Braelyn Jackson-Pointer is this week's LSJ 'Student of the Week'

School districts across the Lansing area nominated students to be recognized as high achievers in the Lansing State Journal.

This week’s Student of the Week contest featured four high school students from Perry, DeWitt, Grand Ledge and Ionia.

The next poll will be active Monday, April 22, at 7 a.m.

Winner Braelyn Jackson-Pointer, Grand Ledge High School

Braelyn demonstrates the definition of a passionate and informed student leader, Principal Ken Wright said. She is excelling in three advanced placement courses and is the co-editor-in-chief of the school paper. Braelyn pushes herself academically and strives to make a difference in her community and school environment. She is a founding leader of the school's Black Student Union.

Other students nominated:

Zenna Leitelt, Perry High School: Zenna is a senior at Perry High School and participates in an early college program, where she has all A's. She's the class president and member of the student council. She is co-captain of two varsity sports: volleyball and basketball. This spring, she's playing multiple sports, including soccer and throwing discus and shot for the first time.

Kanin Thelen, DeWitt High School: Kanin is a senior at DeWitt High School. Her principal, Matt Dodson, describes her as an amazing singer and songwriter, and she will be embarking on a tour this summer across the U.S. She maintains high grades and is an part of the school's choir and musical theatre programs. Kanin will be attending the University of Michigan this fall.

Max Fletcher, Ionia High School: Max is a senior at Ionia High School, and Principal Craig Bowen describes him as great student leader. Max maintains high grades and is a National Honor Society member. Max is enrolled in two college courses, two advanced placement courses, jazz and marching band and competes as an athlete in powerlifting, track and football. Max has a job at Walmart working 17-20 hours a week.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Grand Ledge's Braelyn Jackson-Pointer is LSJ's 'Student of the Week'