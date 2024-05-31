A grand jury has indicted two teens in connection with stabbing incidents in late May in Portage County.

Johnathan Glenn Walters, 19, of Ravenna and Alexis Nicole Davis, 18, both face charges of felony attempted murder and two counts of felony assault in unrelated cases. Walters also is charged with felony aggravated robbery; and Davis faces a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

In both cases, the indictments specify the offenses were committed with a deadly weapon. The indictments were filed Thursday.

Court records list Davis' address in Fremont, in Sandusky County, but a Portage County Sheriff's report lists a Kent address for her.

Kent police say officers and Kent EMS responded to an assault where passengers load onto buses at Portage Area Regional Transit Authority's Kent Central Gateway on East Erie Street just before 1 p.m. May 25.

Walters is accused of using a 5-inch switchblade knife to stab a 22-year-old Franklin Township man several times in the body, head, face and arms, and taking a cell phone and a legal bag of marijuana from the man.

Police said Walters and the alleged victim knew each other.

According to court records and a Portage County Sheriff's report, law enforcement responded to a domestic incident at the home of a 70-year-old man on Sumner Street in Ravenna Township about 2:15 a.m. May 22.

Davis is accused of stabbing the man, a relative, twice in the torso.

Both defendants are scheduled for arraignment Monday in Portage County Common Pleas Court. Walters remains in the Portage County Jail on a $1 million bond, while Davis is held on a $100,000 bond.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Grand jury issues indictments in two Portage stabbings