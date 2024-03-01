Grand jury issues indictments in Boyd

Mar. 1—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury issued a handful of indictments this week for a range of felony charges.

The following indictments by grand jurors requires the jury to find probable cause a crime occurred and, if so, the cases are bound to Boyd County Circuit Court for further prosecution.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt and all parties remain innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This week's roundup includes drug possession — with methamphetamine the clear drug of choice — theft and failing to report for sex offender registration.

Without further ado:

—Shane W. Toler, 45, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of theft for failing to perform work to which he agreed.

Per court records, Toler had an agreement with El Hasa Temple to replace an HVAC unit, "and failed to perform the work as agreed upon," totaling a loss between $1,000 and $10,000.

—Koolen Burnett, 20, of Flatwoods, was indicted on charges of public intoxication and identity theft.

—Leslie Payton, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of simple possession of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

—Amanda Jo Johnston, 35, of Morganton, North Carolina, was indicted on charges of possessing drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving with improper registration and with a suspended or revoked license and other traffic violations.

—Zachary R. Rhodes, 27, of Catlettsburg was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Michael L. Salyers, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of possessing methamphetamine and an unspecified drug.

—John J. Beatson, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of possessing methamphetamine and other traffic-related infractions.

—Richard A. Cercone, 58, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of failing to comply with sex offender registration. He is held on a $50,000 cash bond. Online records show Cercone was previously convicted of attempted rape in Jessamine County.

—Jeremy Edward Mays, 41, of Coal Grove, Ohio, was indicted on a sole count of theft by unlawful taking of an item valuing between $1,000 and $10,000.

—Everett O. Akers, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of possessing methamphetamine.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com