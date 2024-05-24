Grand jury indicts two for possession of cocaine

CHILLICOTHE — Two men were recently indicted after allegedly being found with cocaine and fentanyl, according to Todd Bost, an investigator for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office.

In March a vehicle was observed failing to maintain a proper distance from a semi-truck and speeding, causing officers to pull Robert A. Rogers, of Chillicothe, and Mitchell D. Ingram Jr., of Columbus, over. During this time a K9 alerted officers of drugs in the vehicle.

Ingram was found to have a digital scale, multicolor containers, and three white rocks during a patdown. Later at the jail. he was allegedly found to have three more bags. He had 16.7 grams of cocaine and 12.4 grams of fentanyl, according to Bost.

Ingram faces offenses of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and illegal conveyance of drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution. This comes with penalties of eight and three years and a $15,000 and $10,000 fine.

Rogers was found next to a bag with two knotted bags and a scale. The bags contained around 86 grams of cocaine. He faced offenses of trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine with a penalty of up to 11 years and a $20,000 fine.

At the most recent grand jury, 14 cases were presented with all true bills, four were open.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Chillicothe and Columbus man indicted after more than 100 grams of cocaine found