Grand jury indicts man charged with murder in Chiefs rally shooting

A Jackson County grand jury has indicted one of the men charged with murder in the mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl Rally, according to court documents.

The grand jury indictment charges 23-year-old Lyndell Mays of Raytown with one count each of second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action for his role in the shooting.

The indictment replaces the original, identical charges filed by prosecutors last month. May was summoned to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on April 18 to plead to the charges.

Last week, a Jackson County judge denied a request to reduce Mays’ bond. He remains in Jackson County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

The Feb. 14 shooting at Kansas City’s Union Station killed 43-year-old Lisa Lopez Galvan and left 22 others with gunshot injuries. At least 18 others were hurt in the stampede that followed.

Dominic M. Miller, 18, of Kansas City, also faces one count each of second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action for his role.

Jackson County prosecutors alleged that the shooting began after an altercation between two groups. Mays was in one group and Miller in the other. The group Miller was in approached Mays to see “why they were staring at each other,” according to court documents.

Both Mays and Miller were injured in the shooting. Miller has remained hospitalized since the shooting and has not yet been booked into Jackson County jail. No court date has been set for him.

Prosecutors alleged Mays was the first to pull out a handgun and to fire. Gunfire from Miller’s firearm struck and killed Lopez-Galvan, according to court documents.

Under Missouri law, a person who did not pull the trigger can still be charged when someone is killed during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Others charged in the shooting

Two juveniles have been charged with gun-related offenses and resisting arrest. The Office of the Juvenile Officer is the prosecutor for criminal cases brought against minors, with the proceedings held in family court. Both 16-year-olds have been detained in the Juvenile Detention Center since the day of the shooting.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Juvenile Officer amended the charges for one of the teens, charging him with unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a person, a Class B felony, according to a news release. The family court administrative judge will hear evidence on whether the teen should stand trial as an adult.

The other teen is being detained on gun-related charges which do not rise to the level where the teen is eligible to be tried as an adult, the news release said.

Several other cases related to the mass shooting have also been filed.

Last week, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri filed federal charges of illegal gun trafficking and straw purchases of firearms related to the shooting.

Prosecutors say at least two of the firearms recovered from the area around Union State were illegally purchased or trafficked. The charges don’t allege that the men were among the shooters, but instead, they were allegedly involved in illegal straw purchases and trafficking of firearms.

The defendants are 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, 21-year-old Ronnel Dwayne Williams Jr. and 19-year-old Chaelyn Hendrick Groves.

Manning faces one count each of conspiracy to traffic firearms and engaging in firearm sales without a license and 10 counts of making a false statement on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form.

Williams and Groves both face one count each of conspiracy to make false statements in the acquisition of firearms, aiding and abetting the making of false statements in the acquisition of firearms, and making a false statement to a federal agent.

In a separate case, Jackson County prosecutors have charged Jose L. Castillo with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm for allegedly picking up a handgun following the mass shooting.

Castillo was convicted on July 6, 2016, of a felony for conspiracy to distribute marijuana in U.S. District Court in Kansas, according to court documents. Under Missouri law, it’s against the law for a person convicted of a felony to possess a firearm.