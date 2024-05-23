Grand Jury indicts man for 2021 murder of Orlando mother and child

On Wednesday, the Orange County grand jury formally indicted Doujon Griffiths for the attempted murder of a man, the murder of a mother and her one-year-old daughter back in 2021.

The state attorney’s office said it presented sufficient evidence to the grand jury to secure the indictment of 24-year-old Griffiths for first-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, and three counts of shooting at, within, or into a building.

Griffiths was arrested in March in Linden, New Jersey, after a traffic stop.

Linden police said during the stop, they found the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had an outstanding First-Degree Murder warrant.

Read: Deputies: Man arrested after killing Orange County woman, leaving her baby to die in hot car

Griffiths faces the charges for the September 2021 deaths of Massania Malcolm and Jordania Malcolm and the attempted murder for the shooting of Massania’s boyfriend, who is Jordania’s father.

Investigators said the incident started Sep. 7, when deputies responded to the 1900 block of Lake Heritage Circle about a shooting call.

They found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was only able to tell deputies that he was shot by a “friend” before he was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery.

Read: Sheriff: Manhunt underway after woman, baby found dead in car in Orange County

Two days later, a family member of that man contacted law enforcement and said they had been unable to reach the man’s girlfriend and infant daughter.

Deputies said they then went back to Lake Heritage Circle and noticed no one was home, and there were no signs of foul play.

Detectives said the victim became conscious at the hospital and told them that he, his girlfriend, their infant daughter, and his “friend” were in his car when he was shot by him.

Read: Woman accused of killing elderly Mount Dora couple in 2022 found incompetent to stand trial

He also said he believed his girlfriend may have been shot as well. He believed his friend had driven off in the family car with his girlfriend and baby.

Shortly after, OCSO auto theft detectives located the vehicle in the parking lot on Lake Ellenor Drive.

Investigators said Griffiths shot and killed the 20-year-old woman in a vehicle after shooting and injuring his “friend.”

Griffiths left the woman’s baby in the vehicle without calling for help. Detectives said the one-year-old child was dead inside from the heat.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.