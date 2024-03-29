Grand jury indicts Independence man accused of killing police officer, court worker

A Jackson County grand jury has indicted Larry Acree, the man accused of fatally shooting an Independence police officer and a Jackson County court employee during an eviction last month, charging him with 18 felonies related to the mass shooting.

The grand jury indictment, filed in Jackson County Circuit Court Friday, replaces the slate of charges originally filed by prosecutors against the Independence man earlier this month. Acree, 69, now faces two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of first-degree assault and nine counts of armed criminal action.

The charges come one month after the fatal shootings of Independence police officer Cody Allen and Jackson County civil process server Drexel Mack on Feb. 29. Two other Independence officers were also injured during the shooting.

Acree lost his home in northeast Independence over back taxes, court records show. The shooting occurred as Mack and two other people arrived at the man’s residence Feb. 29 to carry out an eviction, according to court documents.

Gunfire erupted from inside the home after the court employees knocked and a contractor drilled out a lock on the front door, and Mack was struck. As three Independence police officers responded to the shooting, one of them, Allen, was also fatally shot. Two other officers were also injured before Acree was taken into custody.

Acree remains in Jackson County jail on a $2 million cash bond.

His attorney this week requested that he be released without having to post a bond or to have the amount lowered, according to court records. Acree’s next hearing, a pre-trial conference, is scheduled for Friday, May 3.

The Star’s Robert Cronkleton contributed reporting to this story.