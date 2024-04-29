Grand jury indicts Falls man for domestic violence-related murder

Apr. 29—LOCKPORT — A Buffalo man has been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury in connection with a domestic violence-related homicide in the city.

The grand jury charged Keith William Hill, 32, with second-degree murder and aggravated criminal contempt in the death of Tania Wilson. He was also charged with second-degree criminal contempt in connection with another incident involving Wilson.

Hill was arraigned on the charges Thursday afternoon and pleaded not guilty. He was ordered held without bail pending further proceedings.

Falls police patrol officers found Wilson's body inside her home in the 2400 block of Orleans Avenue, at around 11 p.m. March 31, after following up on a report of a possible domestic violence incident there.

When officers arrived at the home, they found four children, ranging in age from early teens to toddlers, along with the body of Wilson. Investigators said Wilson, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The children are now being cared for by family members. Law enforcement sources said Wilson was the children's mother.

Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives said their work on the homicide had been ongoing, leading up to the indictment. That investigation uncovered at least one prior domestic incident involving Hill and Wilson and a previous weapons possession conviction for Hill.

At the time of his arrest, on April 4, Hill was also charged on an outstanding domestic violence arrest warrant. The warrant charges Hill with a single count of second-degree criminal contempt for apparently violating an order of protection issued by a Pennsylvania court.

The order of protection barred Hill from having any contact with Wilson. The order of protection was reportedly issued after a domestic incident between Hill and Wilson in February.

Additional details about the incident and where it took place have still not been made available but are reportedly a part of the Falls police investigation into Wilson's murder.

Prosecutors have confirmed that Hill has a previous weapons possession conviction that stems from a Jan. 3, 2021 arrest in the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue.