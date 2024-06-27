Grand jury indicts Coshocton man accused of harming an infant

COSHOCTON − A Coshocton man accused of causing harm to an infant has been indicted by a Coshocton County grand jury.

Jonathon C. Mason, 22, of Coshocton, has been indicted on one count of child endangering, a second-degree felony, in connection with an incident on May 23. The indictment alleges serious physical harm was done to a infant about 11 months old. It was not specific as to the harm caused.

Additionally, another individual was indicted on a charge of permitting child abuse, a third-degree felony, related to the same incident.

Mason is currently an inmate at the Coshocton Justice Center on a $10,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton man indicted on child endangering charge involving an infant