Grand jury indicts 23 suspects in illegal marijuana operation run partly out of Pueblo County

A large drug trafficking organization partly operated out of Pueblo County has been targeted through the grand jury indictments of 23 defendants accused by federal, state and local law enforcement officials of illegally manufacturing and processing marijuana products for sale out of state.

According to a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, nine of the 23 suspects have been arrested in Pueblo, Fremont and El Paso counties. Prosecution is being handled by the 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Cañon City after an investigation involving the Drug Enforcement Administration, several state agencies, Colorado law enforcement agencies and other law enforcement agencies in Miami, Florida.

The indictments name 23 suspects who allegedly engaged in a racketeering operation that involved the illegal manufacturing and processing of marijuana, which bypassed the state's cannabis regulations and taxpaying requirements. The group's alleged ringleaders reportedly recruited members for their drug trafficking organizations from Florida and other areas to operate on properties in Fremont, Pueblo, and El Paso Counties.

The investigation spanned a 2 ½-year period. Search warrants executed on properties in all three counties led to the seizure of 1,150 illegal marijuana plants, approximately 869 pounds of marijuana product, some of which was packaged for distribution, 13 firearms, some of which were stolen, and 3.23 grams of methamphetamine. The raids also led to the recovery of stolen heavy equipment, vehicles, trailers, and a utility task vehicle, according to the press release.

The investigation began after a Sept. 28, 2021, "violent shootout at one of the properties in Fremont County, where a 57-year-old female was hit by gunfire while holding an 18-month-old toddler," according to the release. The female survived her injuries, and the toddler was not harmed.

The investigators allege that the shooting was related to the robbery of a marijuana manufacturing site by members of the drug trafficking organization.

“These indictments wouldn’t be possible without the extensive coordination and collaboration with our public safety partners in Colorado and across state lines to address these far-reaching operations,” said Chris Schaefer, CBI director. “While Colorado has legalized marijuana, it is not legal for illicit marijuana operators to cultivate marijuana without a license with the intent of exporting it to states where the drug remains illegal and lucrative for criminals.”

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said he was "extremely proud of all the men and women who put their efforts together to derail this narcotics activity."

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/tracywumps. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo County sites part of illegal marijuana op exporting to Miami