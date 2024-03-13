Grand jury declines to indict in fatal shooting of Jefferson Twp. man

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 12—A man will not face charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Harrison Twp. last spring.

A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict the man in the death of 41-year-old Nathan Smyth, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

On April 29, Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to the 2400 block of Alpena Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Crews found Smyth dead at the scene and another person injured. The second person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In May, investigators from the sheriff's office arrested a male suspect with help from Homeland Security Investigation and Dayton and Riverside police.