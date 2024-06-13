Grand jury clears NJ high school principal accused of assaulting student

A New Jersey grand jury declined charges against a high school principal accused of assaulting a student last year.

Frank Sanchez, a former principal at Columbia High School in Maplewood, will not face prosecution on a charge of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, NJ.com reported.

Sanchez remains charged with simple assault, which was not part of the grand jury’s deliberation, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

“There is no further comment at this time,” the department told Patch news.

Sanchez was arrested in March on both charges, which stemmed from a March 2023 incident at the high school in the South Orange-Maplewood School District. He had been on leave from the school since January 2024.

Authorities said Sanchez grabbed a Black female student by the arm and pulled her down a staircase. However, Sanchez and his allies claimed he was simply breaking up a fight at the school.

The incident and investigation of Sanchez has sparked a heated debate among parents in the community.

“Until this correct grand jury decision, this case had been a travesty. It began with the exploitation of a minor, who had been led astray by people with a self-serving agenda,” a group calling itself Friends of Frank said in a statement.

On the other hand, a group of Black parents under the label SOMA Black Parents Workshop said it was disappointed by the decision.

“We are not deterred by the Grand Jury’s decision nor the cult-like worship of Mr. Sanchez by some in the South Orange-Maplewood community,” group leader Walter Fields said. “Our focus remains on the student, and our support of the student remains steadfast.”