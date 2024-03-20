Grand jury clears Deptford officer in fatal shooting of Sicklerville man
TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges over the fatal shooting of a Sicklerville man by a Deptford police officer.
The policeman, Luke Ivey, shot 55-year-old Daniel Nevius Sr. after a 911 call brought officers to a Fox Run Road home on Jan. 22, 2023, according to an account from the state Attorney General's Office.
The caller said Nevius was pointing a rifle at people at the scene, the account said.
“He’s mentally not right,” an unidentified woman said in a 911 call released by authorities in April 2023.
The woman said Nevius was shouting expletives and was threatening to shoot at her front door.
A motion-activated camera showed the incident began when Nevius drove his Jeep twice into an SUV parked outside the home.
Officers approached the home on foot, and Ivey fired a single shot after Nevius allegedly pointed his weapon at police.
Nevius was shot at 1:21 p.m. and, despite receiving emergency medical attention, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 p.m., the account said.
The grand jury voted March 4 after hearing evidence collected by the state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.
The investigation included witness interviews, a review of body-worn footage, photographs and autopsy reports, the Attorney General's Office said in its March 18 statement.
A state law requires an investigation into any death that involves a law enforcement officer acting in an official capacity.
Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.
This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Attorney General's Office concludes investigation into police shooting