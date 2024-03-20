Grand jury clears Deptford officer in fatal shooting of Sicklerville man

TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges over the fatal shooting of a Sicklerville man by a Deptford police officer.

The policeman, Luke Ivey, shot 55-year-old Daniel Nevius Sr. after a 911 call brought officers to a Fox Run Road home on Jan. 22, 2023, according to an account from the state Attorney General's Office.

The caller said Nevius was pointing a rifle at people at the scene, the account said.

“He’s mentally not right,” an unidentified woman said in a 911 call released by authorities in April 2023.

Surveillance video shows Daniel Nevius Sr. outside a Deptford home shortly before a fatal encounter with police on Jan. 22, 2023.

The woman said Nevius was shouting expletives and was threatening to shoot at her front door.

A motion-activated camera showed the incident began when Nevius drove his Jeep twice into an SUV parked outside the home.

Officers approached the home on foot, and Ivey fired a single shot after Nevius allegedly pointed his weapon at police.

Nevius was shot at 1:21 p.m. and, despite receiving emergency medical attention, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 p.m., the account said.

The grand jury voted March 4 after hearing evidence collected by the state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

The investigation included witness interviews, a review of body-worn footage, photographs and autopsy reports, the Attorney General's Office said in its March 18 statement.

A state law requires an investigation into any death that involves a law enforcement officer acting in an official capacity.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Attorney General's Office concludes investigation into police shooting