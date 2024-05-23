Grand Junction addresses concerns about 5th Street bridge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Recent Facebook posts highlighted the current state of bridges around the city.

Grand Junction has 87 bridges scattered across the city, some dating more than 100 years.

The Facebook post contained several photos of poor conditions of several bridges.

The 5th Street bridge is one of the bridges in question.

The Colorado Department of Transportation inspects bridges every two to six years to confirm the bridges are safe to travel.

The Grand Junction Engineering and Transportation Director Trent Prall says the bridges are safe to use.

“We’ve been assured the deficiencies or… the concern to some residents here are cosmetic in nature.”

A CDOT consultant last inspected the bridge in March of this year. City officials expect to learn the findings of that inspection by September of this year. City officials say they’ll share any urgent concerns with city staff at that time.

The city has allocated $900,000 this year for engineering studies and plans to redo the entire surface of the interchange in 2026.

