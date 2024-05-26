Grand Isle police searching for body of drowned teen

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Grand Isle Police Department is searching for the body of a 13-year-old boy who’s believed to have drowned at a beach on Saturday, May 25.

Investigators say the incident happened behind the bridge side marina around 3 p.m.

It was initially reported by officers that the victims were a father and son. However, officers now report the victim is just the 13-year-old boy.

Police are still searching for the body.

No other information is available at this time.

