Grand Isle police searching for body of drowned teen
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Grand Isle Police Department is searching for the body of a 13-year-old boy who’s believed to have drowned at a beach on Saturday, May 25.
Investigators say the incident happened behind the bridge side marina around 3 p.m.
Teen found dead in Slidell lake
It was initially reported by officers that the victims were a father and son. However, officers now report the victim is just the 13-year-old boy.
Police are still searching for the body.
No other information is available at this time.
