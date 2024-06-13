Grand Island man convicted of 10 counts, including murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A jury has found Ronald Olson, 44, guilty of killing an 18-year-old and injuring four other people in Buffalo last year, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. on March 20, 2023. Officials said Olson approached a parked Jeep at a gas station on Main Street near Winspear Avenue and attempted to sell clothing to the people inside it.

The DA’s office said the Jeep then left the parking lot and continued driving south onto Main Street, and Olson then chased after it in his Chevy Silverado.

According to prosecutors, Olson believed the Jeep’s occupants had driven off with the clothing he was trying to sell.

“The defendant, while acting under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life, recklessly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death to another person by hitting the driver’s side of the Jeep with his truck,” the District Attorney’s office said in a release.

As a result, the Jeep went off the roadway, hit a light pole and then a tree near the intersection of Benwood Avenue.

The 18-year-old driver, Jarel Buchanan, was killed. His four passengers, ranging in age from 17 to 19, suffered various serious injuries. One was paralyzed.

“No one should lose their life over an article of clothing,” Acting Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane said in a release.

Olson could spend 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on Aug. 20. Until then, he’s being held without bail.

