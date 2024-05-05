Grand Island house hit by bullet after shots fired from vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A home in Grand Island was hit by a bullet as one vehicle chased another on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., residents in Grand Island called the Erie County Sheriff’s Office reporting shots being fired. The callers said one vehicle was chasing another while shooting at it, the ECSO said.

So far, the investigation revealed that at least one home was struck by gunfire. The calls came from residents living near the areas of North Colony Road and Fix Road.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia is asking residents in the area to check home security footage they may have recorded around the time of the incident.

Anyone with security footage is asked to call the ECSO dispatch at 716-858-2903.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

