Grand Forks writers win awards at national event

Jun. 25—GRAND FORKS — Three Grand Forks women won awards during a recent writers' conference in Missouri.

The National Federation of Press Women conference awards banqeut was held Saturday, June 22, in St. Louis, at which contest winners were recognized.

Amanda Kosior, of Grand Forks-based JLG Architects, won a first place award and two seconds. She also teamed with Tracy Nicholson, of the JLG Architects' Fargo office, for two second-place finishes and an honorable mention.

Alizjah Swenson, with AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services) in Grand Forks, won first place in the social media presence category for nonprofit, government or educational entities for an entry titled "Real. Good. Northeast North Dakota".

Also, Grand Forks Herald reporter Pamela Knudson earned two third-place awards and seven honorable mentions.