Grand Forks woman sentenced to 48 months for selling fentanyl in Polk County

May 2—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Grand Forks woman

who pleaded guilty to fentanyl crimes

in Polk County was sentenced on Thursday, May 2, to 48 months in prison.

Miranda Marie Slebodnik, 32, pleaded guilty to three felonies: second-degree narcotics sale in a school or park zone, third-degree controlled substance sale and escape from custody. She also pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while impaired and misdemeanor fourth-degree driving while impaired.

Slebodnik was pulled over and arrested for driving under the influence in July 2023, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. Drugs and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

She told law enforcement she regularly traveled to Fargo to pick up fentanyl pills that she sold in Grand Forks, the statement said. Later that month, Slebodnik was pulled over again for driving while impaired. More drugs and paraphernalia were in the vehicle.

Slebodnik will serve her time at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee. She has credit for 218 days served.